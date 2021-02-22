- Advertisement -

Self-acclaimed legal practitioner and television personality Mona Gucci has been exposed after her interview on United Showbiz on UTV with Nana Ama McBrown last Saturday.

During the interview, last Saturday, Mona Gucci for the first time openly mentioned the name of the law school she attended and the law firm that she had her internship with back in the US.

At the initial stage, she tried not to mention the name of her law school but after some persuasion from the host made she mention the Massachusetts School of Law as the institution she attended where she studied immigration law.

Mona went on and mentioned one Abigail Williams and Co law firm as the place she had her internship before finally relocating to Ghana in 2017.

After her comment, some netizens did an underground investigations to verify her claims since majority of Ghanaians believe she was just telling lies on live TV.

Results generated by the search reveals that the Massachusetts School of Law (MSLAW) does exist but it does not have accreditation from the American Bar Association (ABA).

Furthermore, the school has been battling accreditation with ABA for some time now and have even filed lawsuits in that respect.

Further checks also disclosed that Abigail Williams and Associates in Worcester, Massachusetts has been closed down some two years ago.

According to sources, the firm was involved in a big scandal involving lawyers ‘stealing’ from their clients. The firms named partner, Abigail Williams was indicted and had her licensed suspended.