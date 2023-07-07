- Advertisement -

Evangelist Mama Pat aka Nana Agradaa who has been crying on social media for days and speaking about how a church member has snatched her husband has hinted at doing the same to married women out there.

Evangelist Mama Pat has warned married women that she is coming for their attractive husbands in a statement.

She claims she is prepared to exact retribution after being made fun of for almost losing her husband to Mercy Ohemeng, a former acquaintance who now lives in the UK.

Evangelist Mama Pat Agradaa claimed in a Facebook live video that she has the resources to start stealing people’s spouses as well.

If your husband fits her specifications, she claims you should hang onto him tightly because she wouldn’t mind stealing him.

Agradaa continued by stating that she is drawn to men with attractive faces, beards, chests, legs, and hands.

Even if the man is not a resident of Ghana, she said, she has the power to persuade him to leave his wife and come to Ghana to be with her.

Watch the video below:

