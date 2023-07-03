Aunty Mercy, the woman who has reportedly snatched Nana Agradaa’s husband shades her (Video)

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Aunty Mercy, Nana Agradaa’s former Women’s Fellowship leader has finally reacted to the evangelist’s bitter rants and shades on the internet for supposedly snatching her husband.

According to Nana Agradaa in a series of clips that are currently fast trending on social media, Aunty Mercy secretly took her husband’s number and started calling and texting him.

She later also got to know that she has been sending Mr Kwarteng money without her consent and knowledge.

In one of the many videos from Nana Agradaa’s camp which seeks to address the trending issue, the emotional socialite who’s trying her possible best to protect her marriage at all cost also bragged that she’s much richer than Aunty Mercy hence she should leave her husband for her.

Aunty Mercy who has certainly seen the videos has reacted to her rival’s rants with a shade song from Nana Acheampong.

As indirectly stated by Aunty Mercy in the circulating video, Nana Agradaa’s husband fell in deep love with her because she’s clearly a better woman than the former fetish priestess.

Watch the video below to know more…

