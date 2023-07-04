type here...
“I’ve been feeding, clothing and sheltering my husband for the past 26 years” – Nana Agradaa reveals

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Nana Agradaa reveals how she grinds her husband in the bedroom
Nana Agradaa who has been left heartbroken after finding out that her husband is having an extramarital affair with a lady name Aunty Mercy has revealed that she’s the one who has been feeding, clothing and sheltering her husband for the past 26 years.

In a trending video, Nana Agradaa categorically stated that her husband is nothing without her because she’s the one who pays for everything.

As stated by the leader and founder of Heaven’s Way Chapel International church, she works day and night just to feed and cater for her husband.

Nana Agradaa was forced to make these revelations after she found out that her husband has been secretly receiving money from Aunty Mercy – Who was once the women’s fellowship leader of Agradaa’s Aboziigi Movement.

Watch the videos below to know more…

Agradaa’s husband reacts to claims of dumping his wife for her best friend

The rumours that Pastor Eric Oduro Koranteng has dumped Nana Agradaa for Aunty Mercy went rife on social media after the former fetish priestess shared a series of videos of herself ranting and cursing her supposed rival.

In one of the videos, emotional Nana Agradaa alleged that Aunty Mercy secretly took her husband’s number and started texting and calling him without her consent. READ MORE HERE

    Source:GHpage

