News

More details on fire outbreak on KNUST campus

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
KNUST fire outbreak
Earlier reports coming in from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi was that fire broke out in one of its ”Traditional” Halls of Residence.

The Republic Hall reportedly had been set ablaze just days after students were initiated back in school by the President of the Republic, Nana Akufo Addo.

Although information concerning the outbreak is still not comprehensive, news coming in was that a part of the hall been gutted during the outbreak.

Nonetheless, new development coming in suggest that the Hall was rid of the fire but instead it was a market behind it that got burnt.

So far, no casualties have been recorded. From videos seen online, some students were heard calling their colleagues to vacate their rooms because the market was on fire.

The extent of the damage caused is yet to be reported.

Source:GHPAGE

Monday, January 11, 2021
