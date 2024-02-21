More photos of beautiful 22 years old Latifa who ended it all due to broken heart lands online

- Advertisement -

A piece of sad news that has taken over social media trends confirms the death of Nafisatu Latif, a 22-year-old resident of Nkawie Toase who reportedly took her own life due to broken heart.

As reported, late Latifa had been grappling with doubts about her relationship, suspecting that her boyfriend might be unfaithful.

In a desperate attempt to test her boyfriend’s loyalty, Nafisatu decided to employ a friend as bait, seeking insights into the true nature of her romantic partner.

Unfortunately, the test took an unexpected turn, with the friend she used providing no feedback and allegedly entering into a romantic relationship with Nafisatu’s boyfriend.

The revelation ignited a heated argument that persisted for about a month between Nafisatu and her boyfriend, escalating tensions and emotional distress.

The situation reached a tragic climax last Saturday when the young lady, overwhelmed by despair, consumed poison in an attempt to end her life.

Despite the immediate response to rush Nafisatu to Nkawie Government Hospital on Saturday evening, her condition continued to deteriorate.



She was subsequently referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where she passed away last Monday at dawn, leaving the community in shock and mourning.

