Video: Beautiful lady ends it all due to broken heart as her boyfriend cheats on her with her bestfriend

Nafisatu Latif, a 22-year-old resident of Nkawie Toase has reportedly taken her own life and reports suggest it was due to being overwhelmed by the emotional toll of a broken heart.

According to sources, the young lady had been grappling with doubts about her relationship, suspecting that her boyfriend might be unfaithful.

In a desperate attempt to test her boyfriend’s loyalty, Nafisatu decided to employ a friend as bait, seeking insights into the true nature of her romantic partner.



Unfortunately, the test took an unexpected turn, with the friend she used providing no feedback and allegedly entering into a romantic relationship with Nafisatu’s boyfriend.

The revelation ignited a heated argument that persisted for about a month between Nafisatu and her boyfriend, escalating tensions and emotional distress.



The situation reached a tragic climax last Saturday when the young lady, overwhelmed by despair, consumed poison in an attempt to end her life.

Despite the immediate response to rush Nafisatu to Nkawie Government Hospital on Saturday evening, her condition continued to deteriorate.



She was subsequently referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where she passed away last Monday at dawn, leaving the community in shock and mourning.

Netizens Reactions…

@CoadedIBK – I used to think nothing could push me to this point, now I know better. I pray none of us get to actually go through with those thought. Amen.

@KING_FAISAL96 – 3nto woa da

@A_RWAC – The troubling part of the entire story is how everyone has normalized this underage girl and boys being involved in sexual relationships, a kids that should still be worried abt school and doing homework is testing her boyfriend, our society is in ruin

@Loglodr – Just like that, a life is lost because she was raised to think she needs validation from a man to be confident in herself. Over 8 million people in this space and you still think without one’s validation it’s not worth living. Well, May her would rest in Peace.