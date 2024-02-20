Sad! Lion eats man who took care of it for nine years (Video)

- Advertisement -

Mr Olabode Olawuyi, who until his untimely demise was a zookeeper at Obafemi Awolowo University has tragically lost his life after being mauled to death by a lion he nursed for 9 years.



As confirmed by the university, Mr Abiodun Olarewaju, Olawuyi was a Veterinary Technologist who had been with the institution for a decade now.



In a press statement confirming the incident, the university wrote;

“Mr. Olawuyi had been caring for the lions since their birth on campus approximately nine years ago. However, in a tragic turn of events, the male lion attacked the man who had been nurturing them.”

Despite the efforts of other staff members present at the scene, the lion had already inflicted fatal injuries on Olawuyi.

“Upon arrival, Vice-Chancellor Professor Adebayo Simeon BAMIRE was informed by the Acting Director of the University Health and Medical Centre, Dr. Tirimisiyu Olatunji, that despite all first aid and medical interventions, they were unable to save the victim’s life.”

In response to the incident, the University made the difficult decision to euthanize the aggressive lion. Additionally, the management has dispatched a delegation to offer condolences to the deceased’s widow and children, urging them to find solace in the divine.

Furthermore, a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident has been initiated to determine both immediate and underlying causes.

Netizens Reactions…

@Triplechief – That’s so sad and bad, what did he do? Lions don’t just kill that way

@Adebayo – A lion that tastes human blood can not be kept again. The best is to kill it. There is nothing like animal cruelty. It will keep hunting for humans. And when did the life of a lion supersede that of a human?

@Stephgaida – But, the animal was just being an animal. Why kill it?

@Winne Evanz – Why do that to the lion? Why not return it to the wild?

@Vee – It’s how most of “you” lack empathy in this comment section Only God knows the torture he went through while he was being devoured by the lion, Nobody deserves to die this way.

Rip to the dead

