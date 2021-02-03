type here...
GhPage Entertainment More photos of Kennedy Osei's twins with wife surfaces
Entertainment

More photos of Kennedy Osei’s twins with wife surfaces

By Qwame Benedict
More photos of Kennedy Osei's twins with wife surfaces
Kennedy Osei-Tracy-Ameyaw and Kwame Despite
- Advertisement -

Weeks ago we reported on Kennedy Osei and wife Tracy welcoming their first children which happened to be twins.

After the report went viral, the couple failed to confirm or deny the story but went on to keep people in suspense until yesterday when they finally outdoors the twins at the birthday party of Kwame Despite.

The CEO of Despite Conglomerate celebrated his birthday yesterday and one of the surprises he got was the presentation of the twins to him.

Kennedy and his wife after the presentation also decided for the first time to show off the faces of their twins.

From the photos, one could clearly see that the couple where blessed with girls .

Check out the photos below:

Kwame Despite and twins
Despite and grandchildren
Tracy with Despite and Kennedy
Fada Dickson with Tracey and Kennedy
Tracey and Kennedy
Abeiku Santana with Tracey and Kennedy
Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Accra
mist
84.2 ° F
84.2 °
84.2 °
79 %
2.2mph
20 %
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News