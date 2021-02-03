More photos of Kennedy Osei’s twins with wife surfaces

- Advertisement -

Weeks ago we reported on Kennedy Osei and wife Tracy welcoming their first children which happened to be twins.

After the report went viral, the couple failed to confirm or deny the story but went on to keep people in suspense until yesterday when they finally outdoors the twins at the birthday party of Kwame Despite.

The CEO of Despite Conglomerate celebrated his birthday yesterday and one of the surprises he got was the presentation of the twins to him.

Kennedy and his wife after the presentation also decided for the first time to show off the faces of their twins.

From the photos, one could clearly see that the couple where blessed with girls .

Check out the photos below:

Kwame Despite and twins

Despite and grandchildren

Tracy with Despite and Kennedy

Fada Dickson with Tracey and Kennedy

Tracey and Kennedy