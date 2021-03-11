type here...
News

By Qwame Benedict
More photos of the girlfriend of YEA boss surfaces
Elizabeth and Philip
The trending news in Ghana at the moment is that of the YEA boss who killed his girlfriend.

Per what we know, Philip Caezar Kumah is the deputty boss of the Youth Employment Agency in the Akatsi North district of the Volta Region.

The deceased who happens to be his girlfriend also identified as Elizabeth Yesutor had apparently complained severally about how her boyfriend had been beating her but was reluctant to report her boyfriend to the police.

Though there were constant appeal from her love ones to either leave the abusive relationship or report him to the police Elizabeth failed to listen to any of them.

Well, Ghpage bring you some photos of Elizabeth full of life before her death.

Elizabeth
Elizabeth 1
Elizabeth assault
Elizabeth sick bed
Source:Ghpage

