type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentMore troubles for Davido as another French lady accuses him of impregnating...
Entertainment

More troubles for Davido as another French lady accuses him of impregnating her

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
More troubles for Davido as another French lady accuses him of impregnating her
- Advertisement -

Just hours after US-based businesswoman named Anita Brown accused Davido of impregnating and forcing her to abort the baby, another French lady has also stormed the internet with the same claim.

A French lady identified as Ivanna Bay has taken to her Instagram stories to share the shocking revelations.

READ ALSO: Photos of Anita, the US-based lady Davido has impregnated and wants her to abort the baby

More troubles for Davido as another French lady accuses him of impregnating her


Apparently, Ivanna was forced to expose the singer after seeing Anita’s story on Instagram.


Although the stories have since been taken down, a screen which is currently trending on social media shows Ivanna with a pregnancy test reading positive as well as screenshots of her conversations with the singer.

In the conversation, Ivanna informed Davido that she was carrying his baby and wasn’t ready to keep it hence she was going to terminate it.

@tosinsilverdam

Another Woman??? Davido Is Allegedly Expecting Another Child With A French Woman. The Lady Also Shares Receipts ??? #greenscreenvideo #greenscreen #fup #fyp

? original sound – Tosin Silverdam

READ ALSO: US-based lady ‘exposes’ Davido for impregnating her and telling her to abort the baby

    Source:GHpage

    TODAY

    Thursday, June 29, 2023
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    75.4 ° F
    75.4 °
    75.4 °
    87 %
    1.9mph
    96 %
    Thu
    80 °
    Fri
    79 °
    Sat
    82 °
    Sun
    80 °
    Mon
    78 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways