More troubles for Davido as another French lady accuses him of impregnating her

- Advertisement -

Just hours after US-based businesswoman named Anita Brown accused Davido of impregnating and forcing her to abort the baby, another French lady has also stormed the internet with the same claim.

A French lady identified as Ivanna Bay has taken to her Instagram stories to share the shocking revelations.

READ ALSO: Photos of Anita, the US-based lady Davido has impregnated and wants her to abort the baby



Apparently, Ivanna was forced to expose the singer after seeing Anita’s story on Instagram.



Although the stories have since been taken down, a screen which is currently trending on social media shows Ivanna with a pregnancy test reading positive as well as screenshots of her conversations with the singer.

In the conversation, Ivanna informed Davido that she was carrying his baby and wasn’t ready to keep it hence she was going to terminate it.

READ ALSO: US-based lady ‘exposes’ Davido for impregnating her and telling her to abort the baby