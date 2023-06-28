US-based lady ‘exposes’ Davido of impregnating her and telling her to abort the baby

- Advertisement -

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, Davido, is in the news again for the negative reason(s) following a set of wild accusations from an American-based businesswoman who’s simply identified on social media as Ninathelite.

According to Ninathelite, she’s pregnant with the award-winning singer but he has refused to take responsibility for the pregnancy and insists she should abort the baby.

In a short video that has since taken over social media trends, Ninathelite alleged she met Davido in 2017 and they’ve been in a romantic affair even since then.

She additionally claimed in one of her numerous fast-trending videos that she never knew the singer was married reason she said YES to his proposal.

In one of their leaked private conversations, Davido pleaded with her to abort the baby because he’s currently not in the position to have another baby mama or child citing the shocking demise of his son.

According to Davido, he has had several women who have aborted numerous pregnancies for him but Ninathelite just wants to stress his life by refusing to abort the baby.

Clarks, who’s Davido’s elder brother is said to have also jumped into the lady’s inbox to plead with her to terminate the pregnancy.

But after his consistent pleas fell on deaf ears, he later disclosed that he’ll talk to his brother for him to accept and take responsibility for the pregnancy Ninathelite had firmly stated that she won’t abort the baby during their conversation.

