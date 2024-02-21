”She fine pass Maali”; More videos of the slayqueen snatching Shatta Wale from Maali pops up – WATCH

- Advertisement -

More videos of the Ghanaian lady who featured Shatta Wale in the now viral slideshow video has popped up on the internet and netizens can’t have enough of it.

The Slay Queen identified on the video streaming platform as @ohemaa.bella09 shared a video which featured Shatta Wale m giving her kiss on her cheek.

RELATED STORY: Shatta Wale caught kissing Tiktok slay queen and breaks Maali’s heart – VIDEO

As cybernauts never disappoints, more videos of the Ghanaian lady has surfaced on social media with Ghanaians advising Maali, the current land lady to sit tight.

The said lady shared a short fast slideshow video of herself in her bedroom with bedroom toys.

However, Shatta Wale made a short but interesting appearance in the video kissing her.

RELATED STORY: Maali in the mud; Ghanaians react after Shatta Wale was caught kissing a slay queen in her room

This comes short after Maali, the current girlfriend of Shatta Wale took to social media to brag that girls are jealous of her because of her relationship with the seasoned singer.

Check out the video below