“Trouble in Maali”: Shatta Wale caught kissing TikTok Slay Queen who enjoys “bedroom toys” – Video

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Controversial Ghanaian dancehall artist, Charles Nii Armah Mensah popular called Shatta Wale is trending after getting featured in a slay queen’s fast slideshow video on TikTok.

The TikTok slay queen identified as Ohemaa Bella posted a controversial video, flaunting Shatta Wale in her bedroom getting coozy with him.

The said lady shared a short fast slideshow video of herself in her bedroom with s*x toys.

However, Shatta Wale made a short but interesting appearance in the video kissing her.

This comes short after Maali, the current girlfriend of Shatta Wale took to social media to brag that girls are jealous of her because of her relationship with the seasoned singer.

Check out the video below

