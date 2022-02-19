type here...
By Kweku Derrick
Highlife singer Ofori Amponsah, after failing to uphold his call up to be a preacher, has described most Ghanaian gospel songs as meaningless.

The secular musician dropped the microphone in 2013 to pick up the cross in an effort to propagate the word of God. He went ahead to establish a church for this purpose.

However, he failed at the Christian job and returned to do secular music.

Speaking with actor Kwaku Manu in an interview aired on Onua TV, ‘Mr All For Real’ claimed that his secular songs inspire more than some supposed gospel songs in Ghana.

The former clergyman whilst speaking about his love songs said “the first thing God created was love, so if I am not able to satisfy my lover musically, how can I satisfy God, whom I’ve never seen“.

If I sing sorrowful songs, what does the listener gain from them. Yesterday I was saying most of the gospel songs they do are stupid,” he added.

He added that “a lot of the acclaimed gospel musicians lack the content when it comes to the word of God. Most of their songs are not gospel. They’re doing foolish songs“.

Ofori Amponsah also took a jab at some Ghanaian pastors, saying “I can confidently tell you I even preach better than a lot of the pastors in Ghana“. This wouldn’t be the first time the Highlife is talking about the word of God.

