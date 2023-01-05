- Advertisement -

Kenyan police have arrested a woman for burning the hands of her nine-year-old son for allegedly stealing her money said to be 50 Kenyan Shilling (equivalent to GH¢4).

Polycarp Otieno Odhul, who is believed to have stolen the money to buy food, is currently receiving treatment at Ndhiwa Sub-County Hospital.

The arrest came after security officers received information from vigilant members of the community who noticed bruises on the hands of the minor.

Neighbours who know the family said the boy has been facing starvation since the woman got a new husband after the boy’s father died.

The woman told police officers the boy stole even from their neighbours despite several warnings when she was arrested on Tuesday.

The area senior chief Cyprian Obonyo revealed that the woman who sells clothes at Ndhiwa market decided to hide her son for almost one week after the incident.

The Chief said the boy, a Grade Four pupil, confessed that the mother tied his two hands, poured paraffin and then lit them on fire.

He added that the boy’s hands had started rotting by the time he reached the homestead and he had to rush the duo to the police station, after which the boy was taken to the hospital.

Despite the boy’s mother having a 3-month-old infant, the chief said that the law has to take its course.