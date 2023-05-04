type here...
News

Mother hacks her 5-year-old son to death; Cooks and eats his head

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Police have arrested a mother who allegedly hacked her five-year-old son to death with a machete and cooked and ate a part of his head.

The arrest was made after the boy’s horrified uncle found body parts in buckets at the home in Abu Shalabi, Egypt, local Egyptian media reported.


Officers were shocked when the suspect, Hanaa, confessed that she had eaten part of her son’s head because she “wanted him to stay with her forever”.

The 29-year-old reportedly killed her boy with four blows to the head before butchering his body in the bathroom.

Then, she allegedly cooked his head and other parts of his flesh in boiling water on the stove before eating them.

After her arrest, she claimed to the police in Faqous, Ash Sharqiyah Governorate, that she “suffers from a mental illness” and had not intended to kill her son.

The woman and the victim, Youssef, had been living alone after her separation from her husband.
The ex-husband, known only as H.A., told local media: “When I arrived, the police prevented me from seeing my son because of the horrific scene.”

He explained: “We separated from each other four years ago because she had land from her father and asked me to leave the house and my family and go with her to live on the land.

“But I refused, and the relationship ended entirely by her will, and I tried to reconcile with her after the divorce, but she refused and stuck to her opinion.”

