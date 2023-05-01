Mother of one cancels wedding after her fiancé asked her to cut off her baby daddy

- Advertisement -

A Kenyan woman, Yvonne Kontoz, has called off her engagement after her fiancé asked her to cut off communication with the father of her child.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, April 30, Yvonne, who has a child from a previous relationship, revealed that her fiancé demanded that she and her daughter sever ties with her ex-partner before they settled down.



According to Yvonne, her fiancé had assured her that he would take care of her daughter, so there was no need to keep her baby daddy in their lives.

However, Yvonne was not willing to compromise her daughter’s relationship with her biological father, as her child’s well-being is her top priority.

She said her fiance’s demand didn’t sit well with her, and since her child’s well-being is her number one priority, she ended things with him.

Sharing a screenshot of the break-up message she sent to her fiancé, she wrote,

“Few days ago I called off my engagement…wuuueh, nyota yangu ni kama pastor Ezekiel ameenda nayo jela. My fiancé was good, he loves me, has no problem with taking care of me and my daughter fully but there are things I can never compromise no matter how good you are to me…And one of them Is the relationship My daughter has with her father.

“That has always been my rule. I broke up with my baby daddy but he didn’t Break up with his child. The bond my daughter has with her dad is something I can never compromise just to make the man I’m dating feel nice

“My Child is loved, my daughter is well taken care of, my little Girl has a Father, a very responsible father and I cannot Break the bond they have just to get married or to fit your needs.

“I also understand many men date bitter single mom’s who are willing to even change their children identity to that of the new man they are dating/married to. Many single Moms even change their sim cards…in worst cases, others even neglect their kids to make their lovers happy…

“Napenda mtoto wako vile nakupenda”is a narrative I barely buy…My Child is to be respected, she’s already Loved. So denying my child her Fathers love just to make you happy can never be me!”

