A mother of 3 as a result of greed allegedly hired a hitman to murder all her three children.

According to a report, the 67-year-old mother ordered the murder of her son and two daughters, so she could become the sole owner of their family’s property.

She shared her plan with her friend who helped her find a hitman, who was later paid ?80,000 or a little more than £810 to do the job.

Footage shows three plain-clothes officers detaining the pensioner outside her home last week.

Her alleged plan was exposed on the day when the hired killer was supposed to take one of her daughters out and subsequently murder her.

The incident happened in Russia. Pictures shared by police show the wads of cash that she had allegedly taken out to make the payment.

A Russian Internal Ministry statement said: ‘Employees of the criminal investigation department of the Krasnoyarskoye Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia detained a suspect in organizing the murder of her children.

“Operatives received information that a resident of the regional centre, born in 1956, wishing to remain the sole owner of real estate, ordered the murder of her son, born in 1978, and daughters born in 1974.”