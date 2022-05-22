type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleMother poisons daughter to death because her new husband didn’t like her
Lifestyle

Mother poisons daughter to death because her new husband didn’t like her

By Kweku Derrick
- Advertisement -

A Nigerian woman who was blinded by love has gone as far as killing her own daughter with her former partner to please another man she recently got married to.

This story was shared by a lady on Twitter named Sisi Yemmie saying she was horrified when one of the woman’s children appeared on a radio program to expose their mother.

According to her online post, the man said his mother confessed to him that she was compelled to commit the heinous crime because her new husband did not like his stepdaughter.

She said the man indicated that their stepfather complained a lot about living with the girl in the same house. 

Sisi Yemmie’s tweet read: ”I just heard this guy on the radio say his mom killed his sister because his step father did not like his sister & was always complaining. So his mom poisoned her. You killed your child for a man???!!!

“The mother confessed to her son later, so it’s confirmed gist. That she had to kill the girl cos her husband was stressing her so much over the girl staying with them.

“Save marriage” “save marriage”… is marriage the road to heaven???”

“Because the things people do in /for/ because of marriage dey scary.

See the tweet below:

This grisly story has triggered a wave of reactions on social media as many people have shared their reservations about the institute of marriage.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Sunday, May 22, 2022
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    78.1 ° F
    78.1 °
    78.1 °
    80 %
    2.1mph
    100 %
    Sun
    81 °
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    81 °
    Wed
    83 °
    Thu
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News