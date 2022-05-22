- Advertisement -

This story was shared by a lady on Twitter named Sisi Yemmie saying she was horrified when one of the woman’s children appeared on a radio program to expose their mother.

According to her online post, the man said his mother confessed to him that she was compelled to commit the heinous crime because her new husband did not like his stepdaughter.

She said the man indicated that their stepfather complained a lot about living with the girl in the same house.

Sisi Yemmie’s tweet read: ”I just heard this guy on the radio say his mom killed his sister because his step father did not like his sister & was always complaining. So his mom poisoned her. You killed your child for a man???!!!

“The mother confessed to her son later, so it’s confirmed gist. That she had to kill the girl cos her husband was stressing her so much over the girl staying with them.

“Save marriage” “save marriage”… is marriage the road to heaven???”

“Because the things people do in /for/ because of marriage dey scary.

See the tweet below:

This grisly story has triggered a wave of reactions on social media as many people have shared their reservations about the institute of marriage.