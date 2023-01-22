type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleMother rejects car gift from sakawa son
Lifestyle

Mother rejects car gift from sakawa son

By Armani Brooklyn
Mother rejects car gift from sakawa son
- Advertisement -

A viral video has captured the dramatic moment a Nigerian mother turned down a car gift from her son, who’s still in university.

The woman just turned a new age, and her undergraduate son decided to surprise her with a brand new Lexus car.


In the trending video, the son who came to visit his mother with the new car in the company of his friends is seen leading his mother to where the car was parked.

READ ALSO: Sakawa boy beats his girlfriend to death

However, on seeing the luxury car, the Nigerian mother worried about how her son was able to afford to get it for her without a known job.

She openly declined the present, stating that her son is a student and questioning his source of income.

At a point in the video, she broke down in tears and exclaimed that her son was into internet fraud, popularly known as “Yahoo Yahoo”.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Wives are more important than mothers – Influencer tells men

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, January 23, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    91.8 ° F
    91.8 °
    91.8 °
    55 %
    4.5mph
    20 %
    Mon
    92 °
    Tue
    85 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News