A viral video has captured the dramatic moment a Nigerian mother turned down a car gift from her son, who’s still in university.

The woman just turned a new age, and her undergraduate son decided to surprise her with a brand new Lexus car.



In the trending video, the son who came to visit his mother with the new car in the company of his friends is seen leading his mother to where the car was parked.

However, on seeing the luxury car, the Nigerian mother worried about how her son was able to afford to get it for her without a known job.

She openly declined the present, stating that her son is a student and questioning his source of income.

At a point in the video, she broke down in tears and exclaimed that her son was into internet fraud, popularly known as “Yahoo Yahoo”.

Watch the video below to know more…

