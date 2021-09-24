- Advertisement -

GhPage.com has learned that the mother of Joseph Panyin Mensah was on Thursday, September 23, 2021, detained by the police in Takoradi over her suspected involvement in the alleged fake pregnancy and kidnapping of her daughter.

According to reports, the woman, popularly called Auntie Aggie, spent the night in police cells in Takoradi to assist with investigations.

This was after the police issued a statement earlier in the day after it was furnished with a formal medical report that revealed that Joseph Panyin Mensah, the supposed 9-month pregnant woman, was never pregnant.

The husband of the woman, Michael Simmons, was also interrogated on Thursday and again called in this morning to the Takoradi Central Police Command for further interrogation to determine his involvement in the case.

Meanwhile, a second medical result received by the Ghana Police Service has also confirmed that the said pregnant woman who was allegedly kidnapped in Takoradi about a week ago was not pregnant as claimed.

According to the Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Kwesi Ofori, the results corroborate its earlier report from the Axim Government Hospital stating the same.

The second test, which was conducted at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi-Takoradi, was to clear doubt and reactions which greeted its initial report.

He further disclosed that per the records at the Takoradi Regional Hospital the last time she visited the hospital was in October 2020, and she was without a pregnancy.

ACP Kwesi Ofori also said the police would conduct a third examination at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital if necessary.