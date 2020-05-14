- Advertisement -

Ghpage earlier reported about an incident that happened in Kumasi about a baby boy who was abused by his own father.

According to the information gathered, the father is in police custody for mercilessly beating his baby boy.

Ghpage upon hearing this piece of information did our background search to reveal the identity of the cruel father of the child and also the mother.

Below are detailed information about the father;

Ebenezer Nana Bonsu, an NSS personnel has been named as the real father of the abused child.

The father, from our findings, tortured his three-year-old son with a naked wire and canes.

His barbaric act was on the grounds that the child (name withheld) is naughty and a bed-wetter.

This was disclosed by mother of the three-year-old boy, identified only as Barbara on Wednesday in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show.

Barbara, after her first year in the nursing school, dropped out due to her pregnancy and now fries eggs for a living.

According to the mother of the child, she’s also fallen victim of father’s abuse. Sharing her ordeal she said;

“He beats and bites me and for most of the time, I didn’t know how to report him to the police because I wasn’t legally married to him”

The mother when asked what she wanted to be done to her ‘husband’ , said she wants her ‘husband’ jailed and never wants to set her eyes on him.

Below is report from the Manhyia Divisional Command about the incident;

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Manhyia Mr Kwaku Buah, said that the police apprehended the suspect after the mother of the boy Barbara Obeng lodged a complaint at the police station.

Barbara who used to be the lover of Bonsu disclosed that Bonsu frequently comes for the boy to spend the weekend with him when he comes to Kumasi and returns him when he’s going back to Accra.

She disclosed to the police that Bonsu refused to give her the boy when she went for him and a neighbour in the vicinity called her to inform her the maltreatment Bonsu gives to his son.

ACP Buah stated that after Bonsu refused to hand over the boy, the mother sort to the boy to retrieve the boy for her

He said when the police went to pick the child, “We realised that he had a cut and swelling on his forehead with gentian violet paint on his head.

He said when the police tried to carry him, the boy started crying uncontrollably and when his shirt was taken off, “it was when we saw the marks on his back.”

ACP Buah narrated that Bonsu whipped the boy because he damaged his phone and also wetting his bed.

The suspect Bonsu has been arrested and awaiting trial. Stay with Ghpage for more.