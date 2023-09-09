Third bedroom video of Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal surfaces online

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Moyo Lawal sex video – Netizens are having a feast on what appears to be another sex video clips of top Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, with an unknown man.

Just a few hours ago, two nude videos of the Nollywood actor got leaked online



However, going by her activities on Instagram an hour or two after the clips were released, the actress seems unconcerned, as she continues to post items totally unrelated to the development.



Her last post about an hour ago is on her role in a movie titled ‘Chameleon’, which attracted over six thousand comments within an hour of being posted.

Expectedly, most of the comments centred on the sex tape instead of the movie.

In the comments section, some made light of the sex tape, while others reached out to the actress in solidarity.

Mimi Orjiekwe, Nina Ivy, Bobrisky, Moet Abebe and a host of others sent words of encouragement and support to the actress, with emojis and kind words.

Moyo didn’t exactly reply to anyone but her post before that probably has something to say of her state of mind.

Moyo Lawal wrote: “The only magic I still believe in is love.

“And if you are to ask me, after all I have been through, how can I still believe in love, it is because I know that in love and dreams there are no impossibilities.”

