WATCH: “Mozambique will play with a marine spirit and it’ll be a disaster to Ghana” – Eagle Prophet declares

Popular Ghanaian prophet, Prophet Reindolph Oduro Gyebi aka Eagle Prophet has once again tipped doom for the Ghana Black Stars in their must win game against Mozambique.

The man of God revealed this in a conversation with a Kessben TV presenter who pushed him to give his take on the much talked about game.

According to the Man of God, the Blue Whales of Mozambique are going to play with the the help of a marine spirit who has commenced bathing rituals on the players.

He added that Ghana has left its spirit home so a possible disaster beckons.

