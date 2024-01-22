Abena Korkor bold drops list of top rich fraudsters in Ghana; names NAM 1 and Cheddar – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

Controversial Abena Korkor has once again drop a list purported to contain names of rich and influential Ghanaian men who have the potentials of been fraudsters and among her names listed is that of Nana Kwame Bediako, aka Cheddar and NAM 1

Since announcing his presidential aspirations, Cheddar has been under social scrutiny with folks digging and questioning his source of wealth celebrities like Afia Schwarzenegger and others insisting that Ghanaians should not trust him.

Speaking to similar issue, Abena Korkor rubbished claims of those trying to paint Nana Bediako bad to the masses.

According to her, he should be applauded because it takes a genius level brain to commit fraud and still maintain a positive reputation.

She mentioned lot of rich people in Ghana who are simply smart fraudsters and hence we should respect and even fear them.

Check out the video below