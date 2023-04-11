John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu has spoken out about the life-threatening illness that took him off the limelight for some years.

The award-winning Nigerian actor was rumoured to be dead but his family came out to deny the allegation stating that he wasn’t dead but is sick and had been admitted to the hospital.

It was alleged that a member of his domestic staff had poisoned him because he was having a successful career.

The actor has granted an interview and has shed more light on his near-death illness that kept him away for three years.

According to him, his illness was orchestrated by his enemies who were hoping for him to die so they could rejoice and make merry over his death.

He disclosed that during that period he went off and was seeing only dead people but luckily for him, it took the grace of God for him to be part of the living today.

Mr Ibu also mentioned that his illness has thought him a big lesson he is never going to forget in life.

Ibu said; “My illness was actually perpetrated by people that hate me. They did what they did to me. Later, I was taken to the hospital. The doctors are prophets. So, they went into my system and they told me what was wrong and what they are going to do. I said ‘Whatever you are going to do, please, do it, let me live because if I die like this the enemies will laugh’. And then the doctors said ‘Okay, there’s no problem’.

“At the time, I didn’t know what happened. I left! So, whatever I was saying they recorded it. I was saying something like somebody who is going mad. I wasn’t actually seeing anybody. But on the other side where I was at that time, I was seeing some dead people.. God brought me back.”

He however in the interview mentioned that he no longer eats food prepared by his wife, Stella.

