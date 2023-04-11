Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor, has deleted all of the images of his son with his second wife Judy Austin off his Instagram page.

This comes after the passing of Kambilichukwu, his first child with his first wife, who passed away on Thursday, March 30, after having a severe seizure while playing football with his classmates.

Taking to his social media page, he removed the post he made in April 2022 where he formally announced his second marriage and child to his fans and followers.

Also Read: I’ll rather stay single than marry you – Delay tells a troll

Photos from way back in April 2022 have been deleted leaving only the photo he took with his dad from the time.

He also removed videos he posted to promote movies he and Judy made, as well as the post he made to celebrate Judy on her birthday in January 2023.

Yet, images of his first wife, May, are still available on his Facebook, thus it is unclear why he removed the images.

The actor and his grieving first wife are yet to make or release an official statement about the death of his son.

Read More: Stonebwoy was defending his wife and kids – Ogee the MC