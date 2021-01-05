MP’s demands for an increment in their ex-gratia before approving package for Executive gov’t

- Advertisement -

Members of Parliament have failed to approve the ex-gratia package for members of the executive arm of government until President Akufo Addo increases their own package as contained in the Prof. Yaa Ntiamoah Badu Report.

The MPs at a closed-door meeting Monday night asked that the President issues a white paper modifying the compensation as contained in the report before the House approves the benefits of the Executive.

The five-member committee set up in June determined the salaries, benefits and end of service packages for President, Vice President, Speaker of Parliament, Supreme Court Judges, Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Auditor-General, Commission Chairpersons among others.

The President is expected to approve that of MPs and other Article 71 officeholders whilst Parliament approves that of the Executive.

But the MPs have expressed disappointment that their take-home back pay plus end of service benefit as contained in the report did not meet the minimum threshold of GHC600,000 that was paid to ordinary MPs in the 6th Parliament.

Sources say the committee’s recommendation put MPs at the bottom of the ladder below the Executive and even the Judiciary.

The Committee’s report recommends that the MPs take home an end-of-service benefit of four months of their salary for every year that they served in the Legislature but they want that increased.

Parliament has today, (Tuesday) to take a second look at portions of the committee’s report spelling out the emoluments of officials of the Executive arm of government and approve it before Parliament dissolves on Wednesday.