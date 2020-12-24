type here...
Entertainment

Mr. Eazi dashes Kelewele seller lots of money in new video

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Mr Eazi Kelewele seller
Mr. Eazi has generously dashed a Kelewele seller extra money after buying from her in a new video.

Kelewele is the local Ghanaian name for fried plantain seasoned with spices.

The Nigerian superstar is known for his benevolence and this has earned him huge love on the streets.

His generosity makes him a fan favorite as he is known to have helped artists like J.Derobie and Kwesi Arthur in their careers.

Kwesi Arthur has said in the past that the internationally recognized Afrobeat artist once provided the budget for one of his music videos.

Meanwhile, in another benevolent display, Mr. Eazi, while on the streets of Accra, bought Kelewele from a seller and ended up blessing her with a handsome amount.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

According to the musician, the woman had helped satisfy his craving for Kelewele.

Source:GHPAGE

