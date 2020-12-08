Mr. Hopeson Yaovi lost in election because of his wife Gifty Osei- Joyce Mensah Dzidzor

Joyce Mensah Dzidzor has blamed the loss of Parliamentary hopeful, Hopeson Yaovi Adorye in the Kpone Katamanso constituency on his wife Gifty Osei.

The former AIDS ambassador stated in a Facebook post that even though Gifty threw all her support behind her husband in the polls, her tactlessness and overconfidence cost her husband the seat.

According to Joyce, elections are about the people, and winning involves putting shoulders to the wheel and great people skills.

Joyce added that while Hopeson was composed his wife went on social media cussing at people instead of winning them over with her composure.

She asserted that Gifty Osei’s persistent rowdiness on social media played a role in Hopeson losing the Kpone Katamanso constituency polls in the Tema Municipal District of the Greater Accra Region.

SEE HER POST BELOW:

Joyce Mensah Dzidzor post

The former HIV-AIDS ambassador added that to be handed power by the people of Ghana one has to sometimes act a fool.

She commended John Dumelo for his impressive numbers as a first-timer claiming that the aspiring MP by bonding with constituents and doing enough work on the grounds in his area almost secured him the seat.

Joyce clarified, however, that it was always going to be challenging for John in an NPP dominated area.

Meanwhile, Hopeson Yaovi Adorye lost to Afotey-Agbo of the NDC.

His wife, Gifty Osei, after the results came out has promised her unflinching support to her husband and wished him success in the future.

SEE POST BELOW:

Hopeson Yaovi Gifty Osei

The Electoral Commission is yet to release the certified results for both Parliamentary and Presidential elections.

In a Press Release, the Electoral Commission has extended its intended timeline for declaring the results.

The Commission has promised fairness and transparency and assured citizens that the intended date for the release will be communicated in due time.