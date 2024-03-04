- Advertisement -

Mr Ibu, the legendary Nigerian comic actor whose photos and videos has been circulating on social media that he is dead is reportedly a false rumor.

According to a latest video chanced on by the editorial desk of Ghpage.com, Mr. Ibu is alive and responding to treatment a the hospital.

In 2019, a similar report of his death broke out and shook the internet until it was later debunked and deemed false.

It the video shared on Ghpage TV on instagram, a supposed actress visited the actor in hospital and recorded a video to debunk the ongoing claims and asked his followers to rather pray for a speedy recovery for him.

Check out the video below