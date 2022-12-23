‘Mr. Music Man’ Kojo Antwi hints at changing his stage name

Kojo Antwi, also known as “Mr. Music Man”, is a Ghanaian Afro-pop, highlife and reggae artist.

Born Julius Kojo Antwi into a family of 13 siblings, he grew up in Darkuman a suburb of Accra.

Kojo Antwi has disclosed that he is working on rebranding and has plans to change his name.

The Legendary artist claims that his stage name, “Kojo Antwi,” may change in the coming year (2023) for reasons he’d rather keep private.

He feels there is still room for improvement after working in the music business for many years which is why he has to rebrand and give music fans more of himself.

“We’ll be pursuing something else next year. There will soon be a name change, he disclosed.

“I can always go back and tap into that, but I still believe there’s a lot that I have that is not out there,” he added, adding that he might change the name. The book thus encounters other things. There will be a lot coming.

On the program, Mr. Music Man, as he is called, also claimed that people have the wrong idea about his musical style and that he is not a highlife musician. He said, “My music is termed Afro Pop, African Popular Music.

He claimed that he does all genres since he was blessed with a voice to sing all kinds of music, even though his songs have highlife elements. He believes Ghanaian music is incapable.