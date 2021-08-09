type here...
MTN FA Cup: Hearts Of Oak beat AshantiGold on penalties to win season double

By Kweku Derrick
Accra Hearts of Oak, on Sunday evening, beat AshantiGold on penalties to lift the MTN FA Cup for the 11th time and seal their second domestic trophy this season.

The Phobians won 8-7 on penalties after the match ended goalless draw following extra time at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Hearts’ goalkeeper Richard Attah emerged as the hero as his goal turned out to be the winner after his counterpart Richard Attah blasted his spot-kick over the bar.

The victory comes almost a month after Samuel Boadu’s side secured their first Ghana Premier League title in 12 years.

Adding the FA Cup to their league title means Hearts of Oak have now won six domestic doubles, the most by any club in Ghana.

AshantiGold would be disappointed as they were chasing their first major trophy since 2015 when they were crowned champions.

Source:GHPage

