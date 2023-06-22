- Advertisement -

Actress Yvonne Nelson is still in the news following the publication of her book ‘I AM NOT YVONNE NELSON’.

Since the release of the book a few days ago, a lot of issues have come up concerning the book especially the controversial page 93 which spoke about how she aborted for Tema-based rapper Sarkodie.

Other areas from the book have also got people asking questions and to some extent feeling sad for the award-winning actress.

According to Yvonne Nelson in some parts of her book, her mother had always told her she regrets giving birth to her.

She mentioned that whenever her mum gets angry with her she vents out her anger and tells her boldly that giving birth to her was a mistake and that statement alone gets to her and creates a deep wound in her spirit.

She shared: “When my mother was angry with me and wanted to hurt me, she would tell me she had given birth to me by mistake. Whenever she said it, she knew how I felt. She knew she was driving a sharp nail into my heart. I could feel she wanted to hurt me. Maybe, she was just being truthful. By so doing, however, she wounded my spirit, and that unhealable wound served as a constant reminder that all was not well with me”

