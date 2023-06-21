- Advertisement -

Ghanaian award-winning actress Yvonne Nelson has finally found her true identity and has disclosed that her real name is not what is known to many.

According to the actress, Mr Okoe Nelson the man she has known all her life as her father and hated him for neglecting her turned out not to be her biological father.

In her book, Yvonne confessed she doesn’t know her real identity and her hometown she keeps changing her hometown when she is asked by people.

Also Read: No man will ever marry Yvonne Nelson – Apostle Ekatso

“When people ask about my hometown, I mention Ajumako Bisease in the Central Region. Other times, I say Takoradi, for my grandmother said she hailed from Ajumako Bisease but grew up in Effiakuma in Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana.

I was born at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and grew up in Dansoman. When they ask about my ethnicity, I say I’m half-Fante and half-something else. I don’t know where the other half comes from.”

Yvonne Nelson through her newly published book “I AM NOT YVONNE NELSON” spoke about plans to do a DNA test to confirm that Mr Nelson was her father but that didn’t happen as her last confrontation with her mother made her know the truth.

Also Read: The baby Yvonne Nelson aborted is haunting her – Apostle Ekatso

Yvonne’s mum told her the truth that he wasn’t her biological father and mentioned the name of a different man but unfortunately, that man is also dead and a DNA test conducted with his children came in negative.

This means he mum has lied to her once again and this has forced her to state that until she knows her real identity she is not Yvonne Nelson but rather Yvonne.

“…..and it may not improve until my mother is ready to tell me who my father is. I am not Yvonne Nelson”.

Read More: Duncan Williams son Joel wanted to marry me – Yvonne Nelson