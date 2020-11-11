type here...
Murdered Mfantseman MP's phone leads to arrest of 6 more suspects
Murdered Mfantseman MP’s phone leads to arrest of 6 more suspects

Gideon Osei-Agyare
By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Mfantseman MP murdered
According to reports by MyNewsGh.com, 6 suspects have been arrested in connection with the murdered Mfantseman MP’s case after his cell phone was found to have been sold for Ghc750 at the black market.

These suspects are currently casting blame on each other as Police still interrogate them in order to find who was first to be in possession of the phone to be able to trace it to the robbers.

The phone, a Samsung Galaxy A50, was traced to Kumasi three weeks ago where it had been sold on the black market.

This led to the arrest of Alhasan Abubakar alias Fulani, a phone repairer; Nasiru Fudailu, a businessman; Alhassan Mahama Yaya, alias Mystical Cloud, a resident of Dansoman; and Amadu Yakubu, a mobile money vendor, along with Haruna Osmanu, a trader, and Adam Alhasan.

According to Chief Inspector Seth Frimpong, Nasiru Fudailu was the one in possession of the handset when the phone was traced and he told Police that he had bought the phone for Ghc750 from Alhassan Abubakar.

Nasiru led the Police to Abubakar at Akwatialine in Kumasi only for the latter to claim that he also bought it from a vendor called Mohammed for Ghc650.

However, all apprehended suspects to the case have been charged with conspiracy to robbery and robbery.

This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

They have pleaded not guilty and have been remanded to reappear on November 16, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Mfantseman Member of Parliament Ekow Quansah Hayford was murdered in cold blood on the Abeadze Dominase – Abeadze Duadzi – Mankessim road while returning from a campaign trip of the area.

According to an eye witness report, the robbers shot the lawmaker and left him lifeless after his driver tried to manoeuvre his way past their roadblock, and the assailants discovered his identity.

Source:GHPAGE

