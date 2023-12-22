My best friend is Kamaldeen Sulemana; he has helped me a lot – Mohammed Kudus

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian international and West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus has disclosed that Southampton winger and Black-stars colleague, Kamaldeen Sulemana is his best friend.

The two met during their budding career ages at the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana and also moved to the danish side Nordsjaelland before heading to the Premier League.

Kudus made these revelations when he opened up on how he’s settled in East London since joining West Ham in an interview with London rapper, Guvna B on West Ham TV where he stated that Sulemana and his teammate Joseph Anang have been of immense help.

“A lot of the players help, but mostly Joe [Joseph Anang]. He’s Ghanaian so there’s a natural connection already, so he helped a lot,” he told West Ham TV.

My friend Kamaldeen Sulemana also plays in Southampton. He’s my best friend so he also helps a lot with stuff around me, so it’s just calm vibes.” He said.