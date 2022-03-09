type here...
“My best friend will be marrying my girlfriend this weekend” – Sad guy reveals how his own friend snatched his fiancée

By Armani Brooklyn
The people who loved Napoleon most are the same ones he treated worse” – This is the dilemma of a young guy whose best friend has shown him pepper after snatching his fiancée.

The wickedness of some of the people we deem as friends are unmatched. As narrated by this broken-hearted guy, his friend who will be wedding his fiancee a few days ahead after he told him not to show emotions towards his woman else he will appear weak.

Not knowing his friend who had given him that senseless advice was treating his lady to a soft life behind the scenes just to win her heart and later take her as his own.

Her fiancée later fell in love with his best friend because he was always there for her unlike him he was always giving her needless and petty excuses.

Now, he has lost a treasure and his befriend will be exchanging marital vows with her this weekend and here he is now on the internet crying wolf.

    Source:GHpage

