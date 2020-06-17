Yes my daughter takes drugs just as yours does- Kennedy Agyapong's baby mama on blast

- Advertisement -

Kennedy Agyapong’s baby mama identified as Araba Dawson-Williams, in response to statements made by the lawmaker about her daughter being a sex and drug addict, has revealed that her daughter is not Kennedy’s only child that abuses drugs.

Firebrand Hon. Kennedy Agyapong on his private owned radio station Oman Fm on June 12, 2020, mentioned that one of his daughters named Anell Agyapong is a drug addict and a sex trader.

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central disclosed that his daughter who dropped out of the California Institute of Architecture had taken to drug abuse and immoral sexual behaviour.

According to Kennedy, his brilliant daughter who schooled at SOS-Hermann Gmeiner International College in Tema and made her way to pursue a 5-year architectural program at the California Institute of Architecture, in the USA dropped out of school in her 3rd year for no apparent reason.

Kennedy who seemed unperturbed by his daughter’s waywardness mentioned that he tries to be the best dad for his kids but ones like Anell who disregard his efforts and direction will only struggle in life.

However, Kennedy’s baby mama by name Araba Dawson-Williams, mother of daughter Anell Agyapong, has in a new video revealed that their daughter is not Kennedy’s only daughter who does drugs.

She admitted that their daughter and herself are drug addicts as mentioned by the Member of Parliament in his interview but claimed that one of Kennedy’s other daughters also does drugs.

This daughter whose name was not mentioned apparently abused drugs under Kennedy’s own roof in New Jersey in the USA and Kennedy was oblivious of that fact.

Araba, on a rant on social media, jabbed Kennedy’s wife Stella Wilson Agyapong and threatened to curse the politician’s wife, children and other baby mamas if he did not retract his statements against his daughter.