type here...
GhPage Lifestyle My daughter does drugs just like yours- Kennedy Agyapong's baby mama
Source:GHPAGE
Lifestyle

My daughter does drugs just like yours- Kennedy Agyapong’s baby mama

Yes my daughter takes drugs just as yours does- Kennedy Agyapong's baby mama on blast

Gideon Osei-Agyare
By Gideon Osei-Agyare
|
Kennedy Agyapong baby mama
Kennedy Agyapong baby mama
- Advertisement -

Kennedy Agyapong’s baby mama identified as Araba Dawson-Williams, in response to statements made by the lawmaker about her daughter being a sex and drug addict, has revealed that her daughter is not Kennedy’s only child that abuses drugs.

READ ALSO: Ibrah One accuses Kennedy Agyapong of money laundering promises to drop more

Firebrand Hon. Kennedy Agyapong on his private owned radio station Oman Fm on June 12, 2020, mentioned that one of his daughters named Anell Agyapong is a drug addict and a sex trader.

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central disclosed that his daughter who dropped out of the California Institute of Architecture had taken to drug abuse and immoral sexual behaviour.

According to Kennedy, his brilliant daughter who schooled at SOS-Hermann Gmeiner International College in Tema and made her way to pursue a 5-year architectural program at the California Institute of Architecture, in the USA dropped out of school in her 3rd year for no apparent reason.

Kennedy who seemed unperturbed by his daughter’s waywardness mentioned that he tries to be the best dad for his kids but ones like Anell who disregard his efforts and direction will only struggle in life.

However, Kennedy’s baby mama by name Araba Dawson-Williams, mother of daughter Anell Agyapong, has in a new video revealed that their daughter is not Kennedy’s only daughter who does drugs.

She admitted that their daughter and herself are drug addicts as mentioned by the Member of Parliament in his interview but claimed that one of Kennedy’s other daughters also does drugs.

This daughter whose name was not mentioned apparently abused drugs under Kennedy’s own roof in New Jersey in the USA and Kennedy was oblivious of that fact.

READ ALSO: Kennedy Agyapong bathed with expensive champagne at his birthday party (VIDEO)

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Araba, on a rant on social media, jabbed Kennedy’s wife Stella Wilson Agyapong and threatened to curse the politician’s wife, children and other baby mamas if he did not retract his statements against his daughter.

Previous articleMy girlfriend broke up with me because of the media allegations – Bullet

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Lifestyle

Kennedy Agyapong bathed with expensive champagne at his birthday party (VIDEO)

Qwame Benedict -
Member of Parliament for Assin Central Hon. Kennedy Agyapong yesterday June 16th turned 60 years and had a birthday party thrown for...
Read more
Lifestyle

Ibrah One accuses Kennedy Agyapong of money laundering promises to drop more

Qwame Benedict -
One of Ghana's youngest millionaires Ibrah One has made some damning allegations at the Member of Parliament for Assin Central Hon. Kennedy...
Read more
Lifestyle

Kennedy Agyapong declines GHS 60,000 birthday gift from workers and donates it to Workers

Taylor Junior Charles -
Kennedy 'Ohene' Agyapong keeps causing a stir on social media with his displays nevertheless this time no prophet or pastor was involved.
Read more
Lifestyle

Pastor Love curses critics, Obaapa Christy and her new husband, Frankie

Taylor Junior Charles -
Pastor Love, the former husband of Gospel artist, Obaapa Christy, has for the first spoken about Obaapa Christy's new marriage with Nana...
Read more
Lifestyle

The death of Wendy Fynn: NDC’s Abraham Ferguson exposes the real killer after Kennedy Agyapong blamed Nigel Gaisie

Mr. Tabernacle -
The Honorable Member of Parliament and NPP firebrand, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong lately has been on the nerves of the general overseer of...
Read more
Lifestyle

Photos of Anell Agyapong, Kennedy Agyapong’s cocaine-addicted daughter

RASHAD -
Kennedy Oheneba Agyapong a few days ago revealed that one of his daughters is not only a cocaine addict, she also begs...
Read more

TODAY

Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
27 ° C
27 °
27 °
88 %
5.7kmh
75 %
Wed
28 °
Thu
27 °
Fri
27 °
Sat
27 °
Sun
27 °

READ

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more

10 Ghanaians who gained fame through social media in 2019

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Undoubtedly social media has become a hub for creating people to be known which in one way or the other has made others thrive...
Read more
Load more

Most Read

Lifestyle

Photos of Anell Agyapong, Kennedy Agyapong’s cocaine-addicted daughter

RASHAD -
Kennedy Oheneba Agyapong a few days ago revealed that one of his daughters is not only a cocaine addict, she also begs...
Read more
Lifestyle

Fmr St. Louis SHS student, Aisha whose threesome video went viral now a lesbian

RASHAD -
In 2018, a beautiful Ghanaian who had just completed SHS at St. Louis became the talk of the town when an unpleasant...
Read more
Lifestyle

Angry baby mama of Kennedy Agyapong curses him for disgracing their daughter on TV

Qwame Benedict -
One of the twelve(12) baby mamas' of maverick politician Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has fired at him for disgracing their daughter on TV.
Read more
Entertainment

Ghanaian singer Queen Haizel reported dead (Photos)

RASHAD -
News reaching GhPage has it that Fast-rising Ghanaian songstress, Queen Haizel has died. According to the reports, Queen Haizel...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News