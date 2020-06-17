Kennedy Agyapong bathed with expensive champagne at his birthday party (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Member of Parliament for Assin Central Hon. Kennedy Agyapong yesterday June 16th turned 60 years and had a birthday party thrown for him.

Workers of his Kencity Media earlier in the day threw a birthday for him in his office but his family decided to surprise him with another party at home.

The birthday party wasn’t too huge as the politician would have loved it to be due to the outbreak of coronavirus and the president’s directives on social gathering.

In a video sighted on social media, the large family of Kennedy Agyapong organised a birthday party at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

Watch the video below:

The politician was bathed with expensive champagne as they sang the happy birthday song to him.