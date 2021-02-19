The father of young Kumawood actress and musician Yaa Jackson has charged Ghanaians to stop criticising her daughter’s craft as all she does is just for showbiz.

In an exclusive interview with Rashad on GhPage TV, the veteran movie director explained that everything his daughter does is show business.

According to Jackson K. Bentum, his daughter is not a bad girl or spoilt as portrayed on social media.

He noted that Yaa Jackson’s lifestyle is according to the ethics of her profession and that she shouldn’t be tagged as a bad girl.

He further stated that his daughter is under different management who controls all her activities as a musician so he has no say in it.

He also added that he is in full support of his daughter’s career and that Ghanaians should desist from attacking her.

Watch the interview below;

Yaa Jackson is popularly known for her erotic music and exposing outfits which has caught the attention of many and is also described as ‘Second Ebony’.

Jackson Bentum also commented on the current state of the movie industry, relating its nosedive to lack of support from the government.

According to him, the Kumawood movie industry is not dead adding that all they need is investors and more cinemas.