My Ex-Boyfriend was giving me GHS20,000 as weekly allowance – Abena Korkor claims

Controversial Ghanaian socialite and bipolar patient, Abena Korkor has opened up about the huge weekly allowance she was getting from her supposed ex-boyfriend.

In an exclusive interview with ZionFelix, she revealed that her ex-boyfriend was giving her GHS 20,000 every week.

The mental health advocate indicated that she used some of the money to start a business that we are yet to know of.

According to her, she ventured into selling adult stuff like bedroom toys. Abena Korkor said she used some of the money to rent an apartment.

Before she met her ex-boyfriend, Korkor made it clear that she was footing her rent monthly and was able to pay a full year because of the amount she was getting.

She also disclosed that he broke up with her after she hooked up with a lady following their meeting on an online platform.