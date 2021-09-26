type here...
GhPageEntertainmentMy father died shortly after winning lawsuit against Daddy Lumba – Obibini...
Entertainment

My father died shortly after winning lawsuit against Daddy Lumba – Obibini Takyi Jnr reveals

By Kweku Derrick
Obibini Takyi Jnr and Daddy Lumba
- Advertisement -

The son of revered legendary singer Obibini Takyi has sadly opened up about how his father died shortly after winning a lawsuit against Daddy Lumba over a hit song.

The song is question is ‘Me We Wo’. But shortly after his victory things took a different turn.

Obibini Takyi Jnr divulged the mystery behind his father’s death on Onua FM during an interview with Christian Agyei Frimpong on Anigye Mmere show.

“My father had copyright issues with Daddy Lumba. And the Law court, after finding him guilty, slapped him with a fine,” Obibini Takyi Jnr said.

“I was in the house when a man came into our house looking for my father. I was eleven years then. I told him he’s asleep. But he insisted I wake him up, so I called my uncle for him. After receiving the money, my dad fell sick and died after few weeks.”

Obibini Takyi died in 2000 after producing five albums to entertain Ghanaians but his son claimed he did not inherit anything from his father’s hardwork.

“I got nothing from my father’s properties. Nothing! Not even a single shirt was given to me as an inheritance from my father,” he added.

Baah Takyi, popularly known as Obibini Takyi Jnr, has released a single track titled “Aputoor” as he walks in his father’s footsteps.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Sunday, September 26, 2021
Accra
light rain
82.1 ° F
82.1 °
82.1 °
72 %
2.4mph
54 %
Sun
81 °
Mon
81 °
Tue
81 °
Wed
82 °
Thu
82 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News