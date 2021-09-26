- Advertisement -

The son of revered legendary singer Obibini Takyi has sadly opened up about how his father died shortly after winning a lawsuit against Daddy Lumba over a hit song.

The song is question is ‘Me We Wo’. But shortly after his victory things took a different turn.

Obibini Takyi Jnr divulged the mystery behind his father’s death on Onua FM during an interview with Christian Agyei Frimpong on Anigye Mmere show.

“My father had copyright issues with Daddy Lumba. And the Law court, after finding him guilty, slapped him with a fine,” Obibini Takyi Jnr said.

“I was in the house when a man came into our house looking for my father. I was eleven years then. I told him he’s asleep. But he insisted I wake him up, so I called my uncle for him. After receiving the money, my dad fell sick and died after few weeks.”

Obibini Takyi died in 2000 after producing five albums to entertain Ghanaians but his son claimed he did not inherit anything from his father’s hardwork.

“I got nothing from my father’s properties. Nothing! Not even a single shirt was given to me as an inheritance from my father,” he added.

Baah Takyi, popularly known as Obibini Takyi Jnr, has released a single track titled “Aputoor” as he walks in his father’s footsteps.