My father-in-law is the biological father of my 4 kids and not my husband – Wife confesses

A woman has shared a very intriguing secret about her four children and a lot of social media users have expressed complete shock over the confession.



Paternity fraud cases have caused a lot of complications and destroyed alt of families in the process.



According to the wife who shared the heartbreaking story on Ugandan-based capital FM, her father-in-law is the biological father of his 4 children and not her husband.

She explained that her father-in-law who’s aware that his son is infertile convinced her to sleep with him so that she could get pregnant and have kids for his son.



The lady, without consulting her husband for his opinion engaged in an extra-marital affair with her father-in-law.

She conceived and was able to have four children that she passed off as her husband’s.

Two weeks ago, her father-in-law lost his life, and suddenly, the woman who had earlier felt pleased about her affair with her late father-in-law has gotten overwhelmed with a high feeling of guilt.

She is now contemplating telling her husband the truth and coming clean about the real father of ‘their’ children.

The woman’s confession reads,

“I have been with my husband for 8 years. We have 4 children but none of them is his. They are for his father, my father-in-law.

“My husband wanted children but his father knew he couldn’t reproduce so he put me in on the deal not to disappoint the son. His father passed away 2 weeks ago & now the secret is weighing so heavily on me. Should I reveal it or not?”

I have been with my husband for 8 years. We have 4 children but none of them are his. They are for his father, my father in law.#AmToPm #LetsTalk — Capital FM Uganda (@CapitalFMUganda) March 27, 2023

