My girlfriend left me because of my relationship with Fella Makafui-Manager Richie

By Mr. Tabernacle
The manager of Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui, Richmond Amofa Sarpong popularly known as Richie has opened up on a difficulty he faced while managing the actress.

According to him, his girlfriend left him because of his relationship with Fella Makafui as her manager. Though his relationship with the actress is strictly business, his girlfriend quit out of jealousy.

Actually, she (Richie’s lover) saw his connection with Fella on a different note thinking it might have been those ones but that wasn’t and isn’t the case.

He added that he knows the ethics of being a manager for a female artist and so he pays much attention to how he relates with Fella because, unlike others who take advantage of their female signees, he is on a different note.

Mr Amofa during his one-on-one interview on Ghpgage TV, also disclosed that as a manager to the Stargirl he and the team know how to get the people talking hence making Fella relevant to date.

On why Fella sometimes shows body on social media, Richie revealed is part of the showbiz antics to get the masses talking and that the management team are much aware she’s married and therefore she doesn’t cross certain limits.

Richie made these statement in an interview with Rashad on GHpage TV. Watch the full interview below;

Source:GHPAGE

