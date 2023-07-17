“My husband is a 1-minute man reason I’m sleeping with another man” – Wife reveals

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A Ghanaian wife has run away from her matrimonial home to stay with another man on the basis that her husband suffers from premature ejaculation.

According to the woman, her husband has never satisfied her in bed ever since they married.

Speaking with Aunty Naa on Oyerepa FM, the woman asserted that she has never experienced orgasm ever since she married her husband.

She additionally claimed that her husband once confessed to her that he masturbated a lot before meeting her reason he suffers from premature ejaculation.

Meanwhile, according to the husband’s account, he’s not weak in bed as his wife insists.

The heartbroken husband maintained that he’s extremely strong in bed hence his wife is telling lies.

Currently, the married woman is trying with her boyfriend who’s also much aware that she’s a wedded wife with a child.

