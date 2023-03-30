A former contestant of Di Asa, a popular dance television show, has said she risks being homeless if she is unable to resolve her accommodation issues.



Maaame Efua, whose stage name was Marylistic, in an interview on Oyerepa TV said her woes began after she and her husband ended their marriage, prompting her to rent an apartment of her own.



Providing an update on her situation, she explained that her landlord had served her notice of eviction, but she was unable to look for a new place due to her weak financial standing.

The young lady said she initially banked her hopes on moving back to her late father’s house.

However, she said that became impossible because of her brother’s actions.



Maame Efua who has accused her brother of renting her room in their late father’s house to someone else wants people to intervene and help her get what is rightfully hers.

