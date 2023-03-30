A piece of sad news that has taken over social media trends and received over a million painful reactions confirms the death of Ahuofe aka Ghana Tupac.

Ahuofe aka Ghana Tupac went viral on social media thanks to his looks and comic nature in some of the videos he always shared online prior to his untimely demise.

READ ALSO: Alleged girlfriend of late TikToker Ahuofe drops last video before he died

His sudden demise has left many social media users in shock as he reportedly went live on TikTok last night to interact with his fans and followers.

Ahoufe seemed to have been enjoying some of the good things of life thanks to his short-lived fame.

According to reports, Ahofe died after getting cardiac arrest. This report could be false hence we are digging deep for more evidence.

Meanwhile, a video of Ahoufe’s mortal remains being conveyed to the morgue has surfaced on social media.

READ ALSO: Tiktoker Ahoufe reported dead