Home News Alleged cause of Tiktoker Ahuofe’s shocking death revealed

Alleged cause of Tiktoker Ahuofe’s shocking death revealed

By
Armani Brooklyn
-
Alleged cause of Tiktoker Ahuofe's shocking death revealed

Ahuofe aka Ghana Tupac went viral on social media thanks to his looks and comic nature in some of the videos he always shared online prior to his untimely demise.

READ ALSO: Alleged girlfriend of late TikToker Ahuofe drops last video before he died

Subscribe to watch new videos

His sudden demise has left many social media users in shock as he reportedly went live on TikTok last night to interact with his fans and followers.

Ahoufe seemed to have been enjoying some of the good things of life thanks to his short-lived fame.

According to reports, Ahofe died after getting cardiac arrest. This report could be false hence we are digging deep for more evidence.

Meanwhile, a video of Ahoufe’s mortal remains being conveyed to the morgue has surfaced on social media.

Subscribe to watch new videos

READ ALSO: Tiktoker Ahoufe reported dead

    SOURCEGhpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    SUBSCRIBE

    RELATED ARTICLES

    © 2016-2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News