My mother and all my siblings have their own cars due to my hard work – Kuami Eugene reveals

Kuami Eugene has openly revealed in a recent interview with NDA that he prioritizes the wellbeing of his family to wearing expensive clothes.



The Lynx Entertainment signee and 2020 VGMA Artiste of the Year shared insights into his deliberate sacrifice of personal style, attributing it to a strategic decision aimed at securing a brighter future for his family.

Kuami Eugene, known for his chart-topping hits and distinctive style, took the opportunity to throw light on the motivations behind his fashion choices.



Contrary to assumptions that his wardrobe decisions are haphazard, the artist revealed that they are a conscious compromise made for the betterment of his family’s living circumstances.

During the TikTok session with NDA, Kuami Eugene expressed that his dedication to ensuring a better life for his family took precedence over living a more ostentatious lifestyle.

He addressed the criticism about his perceived “poor fashion sense” by explaining that his focus is on providing a stable and comfortable home for his loved ones rather than indulging in luxury for himself.

In his own words;

“I vowed to make sure my family are living their best life before I focus on my fashion lifestyle due to my past experiences. When I sang my hit song, ‘Angela’, we were still struggling. I was still taking ‘Trotro’ during that time. After ‘Angela’, My first travel to UK was when I started seeing some big money and I had to change my family with the money first before I started focusing on my lifestyle. If I wasn’t dressing good and all that was because I had to change the destiny of my family first before coming to myself,” he said.

He expressed satisfaction saying: “Now my mum owns a house, rides her own car, before we were sleeping in a box at Kaneshie but now things have changed. All my siblings now have their own cars. Now everyone is living well so even if I’m enjoying my life now they understand because I have built up my family well.”

